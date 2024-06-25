Rashid Khan writes history in T20Is during AFG vs BAN in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (R) celebrates after taking a wicket against Bangladesh. — AFP

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan made history in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Bangladesh which they won and qualified for the semi-final of an ICC event for the first time.

Rashid bowled the best spell of the match of 4/23 in four overs and made sure that Bangladesh didn’t chase the low target they had set. While doing so, he took his wicket tally in T20Is to 152.

The 25-year-old became the fastest player to complete 150 wickets in T20Is in less than 100 matches, reaching the feat in just 92 matches.

Other than Rashid, there is only one bowler who has 150 wickets in T20Is to his name and that is New Zealand’s Tim Southee, who completed 150 wickets in 118 matches.

The closest to these two is Bangladesh’s prolific all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, as he is just one shy of the 150-mark in 129 T20Is.

Talking after the match, Rashid said that Afghanistan proved the legendary West Indies batter, Brian Lara, right who predicted that they will reach the T20 World Cup semi-final.

“It's a dream for us to be in the semi-finals. The way we started the tournament, the belief came when we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable. The only guy who put us in the semi-finals was Brian Lara and we proved him right. When we met him at a welcome party, I told him we won't let you down,” Rashid said after the match.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is now reaching its climax as from 20 teams at the start, it has come down to the last four who will be competing in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana