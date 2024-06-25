AFG vs BAN: Updated semi-final qualification scenarios after Afghanistan post 115-5

Taskin Ahmed (R) made the ball talk in his first spell. - ICC

Afghanistan have set Bangladesh a target of 116 runs in a must-win match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan need to win (or hope that the rain forces a washout) while Bangladesh need to chase the target in 12.1 overs. They can however chase it in 12.5 if they level scores and hit a six to win it. If they level scores and hit a four to win it, finishing on 119, they can do it in 12.3 overs and still qualify for the semi-finals.

If it's a 15-over game, due to rain, Bangladesh will have to get 94 in 7.2 overs to make it to the semis.



Additionally, Australia will also be following this match closely as they can still progress if Bangladesh win today but not by a big margin.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 115-5 in 20 overs after a clinical bowling display by Bangladesh.

Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-26 in four overs. He took crucial wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib.

Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 43 runs in 55 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Rashid Khan played a brisk unbeaten cameo of 19 runs in 10 balls, which was powered by three sixes.

Three teams, India, England and South Africa, have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing event and the fourth one will be decided after the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi