Afghanistan create history to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final

Rashid Khan (R) celebrates after taking a wicket against Bangladesh. - ICC

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS method) on Tuesday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

The result meant that Afghanistan qualified for the semi-finals of the event. Meanwhile, Australia and Bangladesh are out of the race for the final four.

The Rashid Khan-led unit have qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Chasing a target of 116 runs, which was later reduced to 114 in 19 overs due to rain, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs.

Opener Litton Das remained unbeaten on 54 runs in 49 balls but ran out of partners at the other end as Afghanistan registered an historic win.



Rashid and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq led the way with the ball as both claimed four wickets each.



The match was interrupted multiple times due to rain in the second innings leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The chase started with three teams, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, still in the running for a place in the semi-finals. Bangladesh needed to chase 115 in 12.4 overs to book their spot, Australia required a Bangladesh win after 12.4 overs and Afghanistan needed just a victory. The scenarios made the match exciting but in the end it was Afghanistan who got over the line.



Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in a must-win match in the Super 8 round.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 115-5 in 20 overs after a clinical bowling display by Bangladesh.

Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-26 in four overs. He took crucial wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib.

Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 43 runs in 55 balls with the help of three fours and a six.



Rashid Khan played a brisk unbeaten cameo of 19 runs in 10 balls, which was powered by three sixes.

Three teams, India, England and South Africa, had already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing event and the fourth one was decided after the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

South Africa will face Afghanistan, while England will lock horns with India in the semi-finals. Both matches will be played on June 27.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi