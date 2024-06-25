T20 World Cup: 'Come on, Bangladesh', says Mitchell Marsh after India put Australia on verge of exit

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mitchell Marsh at the toss. - ICC

Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh supported Bangladesh in their Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan, hoping to secure a place in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.



Australia suffered a 24-run defeat to India in their final Super 8 game on Monday, leaving them dependent on the outcome of the crucial match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“It’s disappointing. We’re still technically in with a chance, but today India got the better of us,” Mitchell Marsh said during a post-match interview.

“I think over the course of 40 overs there’s a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team. We’ve seen for 15 years what Rohit Sharma can do in that kind of mood, and he got off to an absolute flier. In a run chase like that, you’re in it if you can keep it at tens for as long as possible, but India were too good for us. Come on, Bangladesh!” he added.

Chasing a target of 206, Australia's lower batting order collapsed and fell short by 24 runs in their must-win game against India at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.

With this victory, India have secured a place in the semi-final of the ongoing edition.

It must be noted this defeat to India has significantly impacted Australia's hopes for a semi-final spot.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will play in the last Super 8 match. If Afghanistan win, they will qualify.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh need to win by 62 runs atleast (while batting first).

If Bangladesh bowl first, they need to chase 110 target in 12 overs, 130 overs in 12.2 overs and so on.

On the other hand, Australia will qualify if Bangladesh win but by a smaller margin.

If Bangladesh win by exactly 61 runs, Australia and Bangladesh will end up with the exact same Net Run Rate and Australia will qualify on a head-to-head encounter since Australia beat Bangladesh in the Super 8.