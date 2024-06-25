T20 World Cup 2024: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after IND vs AUS

The T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing its conclusion. From an initial 20 teams, the competition has narrowed down to the final four, who will compete in the semi-final on 27 June in the West Indies.
India triumphed over Australia by 24 runs, securing their place as the third team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final, following England and South Africa. With one spot remaining, the contest continues between Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, with Rashid Khan’s team having the most straightforward path.
The competition has seen only four team totals of 200 while not a single batter could score a century as the highest individual score of the tournament was posted by West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran when he scored 98 runs against Afghanistan before losing his wicket with a runout unluckily.
Looking at the individual stats, Australia's Travis Head is leading the list of highest run-getters.
|Players
|Runs
|Innings
|Travis Head
|255
|7
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|238
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|228
|6
|Andries Gous
|219
|6
|Ibrahim Zadran
|211
|6
Looking at bowling stats, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi occupy the top spot with India's Arshdeep Singh.
|Players
|Wickets
|Innings
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|15
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|15
|6
|Alzarri Joseph
|13
|7
|Adam Zampa
|11
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|6
On the other hand, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran leads the list for the most sixes.
|Players
|Sixes
|Innings
|Nicholas Pooran
|17
|7
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|15
|6
|Travis Head
|15
|7
|Aaron Jones
|14
|7
|Quinton de Kock
|13
|7
Remember, the semi-finals schedule of T20 World Cup has also been confirmed
India and South Africa made it to the semi-final without ever losing a match while England tasted a defeat against Australia in a group match.
Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh in the last Super 8 match of the World Cup after which the four teams for the semi-finals will be confirmed.
Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):
South Africa vs Afghanistan/Australia/Bangladesh @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.
Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):
India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Comments