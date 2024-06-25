T20 World Cup 2024: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after IND vs AUS

Travis Head plays a shot. - ICC

The T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing its conclusion. From an initial 20 teams, the competition has narrowed down to the final four, who will compete in the semi-final on 27 June in the West Indies.

India triumphed over Australia by 24 runs, securing their place as the third team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final, following England and South Africa. With one spot remaining, the contest continues between Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, with Rashid Khan’s team having the most straightforward path.

The competition has seen only four team totals of 200 while not a single batter could score a century as the highest individual score of the tournament was posted by West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran when he scored 98 runs against Afghanistan before losing his wicket with a runout unluckily.

Looking at the individual stats, Australia's Travis Head is leading the list of highest run-getters.

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024

Players

Runs Innings Travis Head 255

7 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 238 6 Nicholas Pooran

228 6 Andries Gous

219 6 Ibrahim Zadran 211 6

Looking at bowling stats, Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi occupy the top spot with India's Arshdeep Singh.

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Players Wickets Innings Fazalhaq Farooqi

15 6 Arshdeep Singh 15 6 Alzarri Joseph 13 7 Adam Zampa 11 7 Jasprit Bumrah 11 6

On the other hand, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran leads the list for the most sixes.

Most sixes in T20 World Cup 2024

Players Sixes Innings Nicholas Pooran

17 7 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

15 6 Travis Head 15 7 Aaron Jones 14 7 Quinton de Kock

13 7

Remember, the semi-finals schedule of T20 World Cup has also been confirmed

India and South Africa made it to the semi-final without ever losing a match while England tasted a defeat against Australia in a group match.

Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh in the last Super 8 match of the World Cup after which the four teams for the semi-finals will be confirmed.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan/Australia/Bangladesh @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana



