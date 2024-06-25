T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule confirmed

India and England will face one another in a T20 World Cup semi-final once again. — AFP

The T20 World Cup 2024 is reaching its climax as from 20 teams at the start, it is coming down to the last four who will be competing in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies.

India beat Australia by 24 runs and became the third team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final on Monday after England and South Africa.

Meanwhile, in the final Super 8 match of the tournament, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS method) on Tuesday to qualify for the final four.

The Rashid Khan-led unit have qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Chasing a target of 116 runs, which was later reduced to 114 in 19 overs due to rain, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs.

Opener Litton Das remained unbeaten on 54 runs in 49 balls but ran out of partners at the other end as Afghanistan registered an historic win.

Rashid and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq led the way with the ball as both claimed four wickets each.

The match was interrupted multiple times due to rain in the second innings leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The chase started with three teams, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, still in the running for a place in the semi-finals. Bangladesh needed to chase 115 in 12.4 overs to book their spot, Australia required a Bangladesh win after 12.4 overs and Afghanistan needed just a victory. The scenarios made the match exciting but in the end it was Afghanistan who got over the line.

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule



Semi-final 1 — June 27, 5:30AM (PST):

South Africa vs Afghanistan @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Semi-final 2 — June 27, 7:30PM (PST):

India vs England @ Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana