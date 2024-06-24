IND vs AUS: Updated T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final qualification scenarios after India post 205

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. - AFP

Australia have a tough task ahead in order to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals after India slammed 205/5 against them at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

Mitchell Marsh and Co need to chase 206 in 15.3 overs in order to qualify for the final four. They can take 16 overs if they can score 210. If Australia are unable to chase within these overs, India will qualify.

Meanwhile, if Australia fail to score 149, they would be eliminated.

On the other hand, if Australia win after 15.3 overs, they will be dependent on the result of the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in order to qualify for semis.

India set a 206-run target after being put into bat first by Australia.



The highlight of India’s innings was their captain Rohit Sharma’s explosive knock, where he scored 92 runs on 41 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

India started their innings poorly as star batter Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion without scoring a run. However, the dismissal didn’t stop Sharma from playing attacking cricket.

Sharma scored 29 runs to Mitchell Starc where he hit four sixes and a four, it was the over which started the Hitman’s charge on the Aussies’ bowlers which didn’t stop till the end of his innings.

The 37-year-old was on his way to complete his well-deserving century but Starc’s yorker ended his innings. After Sharma’s departure, Suryakumar Yadav played a quick 16-ball 31-run knock while Shivam Dube scored 28 off 22.

Hardik Pandya down the order provided crucial 27 runs off 17 deliveries and helped India conclude their innings at 205-5 in 20 overs.

For Australia, Starc and Marcus Stoinis bagged two wickets each, Josh Hazlewood picked one while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa went wicketless.