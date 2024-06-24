IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli equals Ashish Nehra’s unwanted record in T20 World Cups

Virat Kohli walking off the ground after his second duck of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Australia - ICC

India’s Virat Kohli went out on a five-ball duck against Australia in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday..



Before Kohli, Nehra was the only Indian batter to get out on two ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Nehra obtained this unwanted record back in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Kohli obtained his first duck against the USA when he was dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar for a golden duck. Other than this golden duck, Kohli has had a poor run at the T20 World Cup 2024 as he has scored just 66 runs in six innings at an average of only 11.00.

Kohli’s highest score was against Bangladesh in the Super 8 round where he scored a 37 off 28 deliveries.

The veteran batter failed to score a double-figure score in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, his highest score in the group stage was against Pakistan where he scored a mere inning of four runs and fell to Naseem Shah.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh had hoped that Kohli would score big against Australia in an all-important clash.

"Ever since Virat has come to the Caribbean, the ball has been meeting the middle of his bat. While he hasn't got those big scores, what you should see in T20s is whether the 20s and 30s have made the impact. We know that once he is set, he can score big and hopefully, that will come against Australia," Harbhajan stated while talking on an Indian sports channel.

Before the World Cup, Kohli had an outstanding edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli was the recipient of the Orange Cap as he scored 741 runs in 15 matches also crossing the 8,000 run mark in IPL’s history.