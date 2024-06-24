Kingstown weather forecast ahead of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super 8 clash

The Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown will host the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. — Screengrab

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in an important T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown on Tuesday and rain could play spoilsport.

England and South Africa have already qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final and the two spots left for grabs would be taken by two of India (most likely), Australia or Afghanistan.

Regardless of the result of the match between India and Australia, the match against Bangladesh will remain a must-win for Rashid Khan’s troops as their chances of making it to the semi-final would depend on that.

The match will begin at 8:30PM local time and it is likely that the rain will play spoilsport and may break the hearts of the Afghans.

Weather forecast in Kingstown on June 24, Monday

8 PM (local time): 32% chance of rain

9 PM (local time): 36% chance of rain

10 PM (local time): 44% chance of rain

11 PM (local time): 41% chance of rain

12 AM (local time): 50% chance of rain

The Afghans are brimming with confidence following their historic victory against Australia, which has placed Rashid Khan and his team in contention for a semi-final spot.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had a 118-run partnership were the key duo as they led Afghanistan to a total of 148/6—a target too challenging for Australia.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's middle order remains a concern, as the bulk of the scoring has come from the openers, with the rest of the lineup tending to falter once they are dismissed.

Against Australia, Afghanistan utilised eight bowlers, a strategy they might replicate if conditions allow. Afghanistan must win this match and then rely on India defeating Australia in the final Super Eight match to progress.

Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are merely theoretical, as they would require a significant swing in net run rate and expect India to beat Australia. Their performance against India was lacklustre, as they were thoroughly outplayed.

They will have to dismiss Afghanistan's openers early, which would give them control of the game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been a standout performer, and Bangladesh's bowling arsenal, both pace and spin, has the potential to dismantle any opposition.

Likely lineups

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed