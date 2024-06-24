‘It was historic’: USA’s Corey Anderson on T20 World Cup run

The USA cricket team - AFP

USA’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 was quite unlike the start they took in the tournament by winning two back-to-back games against Canada and then surprising everyone by defeating Pakistan in a super over.



They lost their next game against India and their game against Ireland was washed out due to rain. Still, the new side managed to progress in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024 but failed to win even a single game against England, West Indies and South Africa though they almost won against the Proteas but lost by 19 runs.

Despite not winning a single game in the second round of the T20 World Cup, USA’s Corey Anderson, who used to represent New Zealand, believes the entire T20WC was historic for the side.

“Making it through to the Super Eights was obviously a historic occasion for the USA. I think the boys can hold their heads high and be proud of what they've done. Because again, I think we've probably turned the world's attention to the US for them to say we're here to play. I'm extremely proud of what this team has done this World Cup. The future of USA Cricket looks good. The sky's the limit really,” stated Anderson while facing the media after their defeat against England.

Anderson also revealed how the T20 World Cup 2024 was a good chance for the USA cricket team to play against bigger teams as they usually do not get to play against them.

“We are still an Associate nation, growing, trying to get a bigger player pool. Any time that we can play against these guys is hugely valuable. We've got extremely good talent in the US, and this was a massive stepping stone in showing that. We don't get to play against these big teams often or at all. The more we've played as well, the more footage they have on us,” he concluded.

The Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024 is almost over with one more game scheduled between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.