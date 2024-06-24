IND v AUS: Rohit Sharma dethrones Babar Azam to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit Sharma plays a shot in a T20 World Cup match. — ICC

India captain Rohit Sharma dethroned Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Australia which is being played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.



Sharma has now scored 4,165 runs in 149 T20Is innings with an impressive 140.64 strike rate and 32.10 average, overtaking Azam who amassed 4,145 runs in 116 innings at an average of 41.03 and 129.08 strike rate.

The 37-year-old was on his way to complete his well-deserving century but Mitchell Starc’s yorker ended his innings after posting 92 runs on 41 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.



Most runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma — 4,165 runs in 149 innings

Babar Azam — 4,145 runs in 116 innings

Virat Kohli — 4,103 runs in 115 innings

Paul Stirling — 3,601 runs in 144 innings

Martin Guptill — 3,531 runs in 118 innings

In the same match, Sharma also became the first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20Is as he took Australian bowlers to the cleaners. The right-handed batter concluded his innings after hitting eight maximums, taking his tally to 203.

During the same innings, the Indian opener also became the second-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cup history, surpassing David Warner (40) and Jos Buttler (43).

Most sixes in men’s T20Is

1) Rohit Sharma — 203 in 150 innings

2) Martin Guptill — 173 in 118 innings

3) Jos Buttler — 137 in 113 innings

4) Glenn Maxwell — 133 in 103 innings

5) Nicholas Pooran — 132 in in 87 innings

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first

Playing XIs

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.