Interest in cricket in USA sees ‘unprecedented’ rise during T20 World Cup

A jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York during Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the interest in cricket in the United States (USA) saw an “unprecedented” rise during the T20 World Cup 2024 which was partially held in the country.



A total of three venues were used in the USA. Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida.

Over 22,000 were in attendance across four T20 World Cup matches in Texas. The USA fans also witnessed their team creating history by defeating Pakistan on the same ground.

The Nassau County Stadium in New York was the biggest in terms of capacity. A record 34,028 fans attended the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 where Rohit Sharma’s side emerged victorious after a low-scoring thriller.

Meanwhile, India vs USA was attended by 31,722 fans at the same venue. In total, about 165,00 people were in attendance during the T20 World Cup matches in New York.

“We are absolutely delighted with how the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has gone in the USA and the unprecedented level of interest in cricket in the country,” said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.

“The extraordinary levels of media coverage in the USA was also great to see from Good Morning America to the front page of the New York Times, the event was covered by all mainstream media in the USA which bodes well for our long term strategy in the USA.

“With the USA being a priority area of the global growth strategy, we couldn’t be happier with how the World Cup has been received on our first step into the biggest sports market in the world and we will look to build on this over the next four years towards the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 and beyond.”