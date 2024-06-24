IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after fifty. - AFP

Rohit Sharma has become the first player to hit 200 sixes in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rohit extended his lead at the top of the list for the most sixes by a player, holding a comfortable margin with the next best being 173 by Martin Guptill.

During the same innings, the Indian opener also became the second-highest six-hitter in T20 World Cup history, surpassing David Warner (40) and Jos Buttler (43).

Most sixes in men’s T20Is

1) Rohit Sharma - 203 in 150 innings

2) Martin Guptill - 173 in 118 innings

3) Jos Buttler - 137 in 113 innings

4) Glenn Maxwell - 133 in 103 innings

5) Nicholas Pooran - 132 in in 87 innings

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

It is a must-win match for Australia as if they lose tonight, they will almost be out as Afghanistan would just require a win over Bangladesh in the last Super 8 match of the World Cup.

On the other hand, thanks to India's impressive Net Run Rate (NRR), a win tonight would be enough to steer them to the semi-finals. But if they lose, they will be dependent on the result of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh.