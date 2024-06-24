T20 World Cup: Tom Moody opens up about Afghanistan’s historic win over Australia

Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody (left) and Afghanistan cricket team celebrating a wicket (right) - AFP

Afghanistan cricket team have had a good run in the T20 World Cup 2024 culminating in their win against Australia in the Super 8 round of the event by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale stadium in St Vincent on Sunday.



The cricket world has been pouring praise on the Afghanistan side in what was their first-ever win against Australia in international cricket.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has also expressed his views on Afghanistan’s win over Australia and called it a “significant moment’ for them.

“Rashid (Khan) certainly always brings pride of the nation to his heart and makes it very clear that he is here along with all his teammates and they are doing it for a nation that is having their challenges and it is not only a joy to the team that performed but to all those supporters, both here in the Caribbean but also back home in Afghanistan. So it is a significant moment for them and they richly deserve it,” Moody stated while talking on ESPN Cricinfo.

Batting first in the match, Afghanistan had posted a target of a mere 149 runs at the loss of six wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored 60 and 51 runs respectively and after Marcus Stoinis dismissed Gurbaz and Zadran fell to Adam Zampa, Afghanistan’s batting lineup was in tatters and finished the innings at 148 runs.

In reply, Australia could only score 127 runs as they bundled out in 19.2 overs. Only Glenn Maxwell produced a significant innings of 59 runs. Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq took four and three wickets respectively.

Naib was declared the Player of the Match and while accepting the award, he called the win “a big moment.”

"Thanks to dear Allah. We've waited for a long time. Big moment for our nation and our people. I have no words to say but thanks to the fans who have supported us in our career and cricket journey," Naib stated after the match.

Before this match, Australia and Afghanistan had faced each other five times in international cricket and all instances the Kangaroos turned out to be victorious.