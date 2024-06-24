Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Preview, match time, likely lineups and prediction for T20 World Cup match

Both teams have met 11 times in T20Is where Afghanistan emerged victorious six times. - ICC

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off in a crucial Super Eight fixture of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Arnos Vale Stadium, Saint Vincent, on June 25.

Both teams have met 11 times in T20Is where Afghanistan emerged victorious six times while Bangladesh have won 5.

The Afghans are brimming with confidence following their historic victory against Australia, which has placed Rashid Khan and his team in contention for a semi-final spot.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had a 118-run partnership were the key duo as they led Afghanistan to a total of 148/6—a target too challenging for Australia.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's middle order remains a concern, as the bulk of the scoring has come from the openers, with the rest of the lineup tending to falter once they are dismissed.

Against Australia, Afghanistan utilised eight bowlers, a strategy they might replicate if conditions allow. Afghanistan must win this match and then rely on India defeating Australia in the final Super Eight match to progress.

Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are merely theoretical, as they would require a significant swing in net run rate and expect India to beat Australia. Their performance against India was lacklustre, as they were thoroughly outplayed.

They will have to dismiss Afghanistan's openers early, which would give them control of the game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been a standout performer, and Bangladesh's bowling arsenal, both pace and spin, has the potential to dismantle any opposition.

Match time

Local time: 8:30PM (June 24)

GMT: 12:30AM (June 25)

PST: 5:30AM (June 25)

Likely lineups

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Prediction

Given the conditions and momentum, Afghanistan are favourites to outclass Bangladesh