Wasim Akram hopeful India will come to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram is hopeful that the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which is expected to be held between February and March next year.

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series since 2013 and the last time the Blues travelled to Pakistan was in 2008 to play in the Asia Cup.

However, this time, Akram is hoping that India will come to Pakistan and see the “wonderful arrangements” there are for all the teams. He also stated that the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is upgrading stadiums.

“I hope that India comes to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams. The cricket will be great and we will welcome them in splendid fashion. We have great facilities and are working on new stadiums,” Akram told IANS.

“The chairman has started work on the new stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad so I believe it will be a great tournament and Pakistan needs that tournament for the betterment of cricket and I hope all countries do come because cricket and politics should always be separate.

"Overall everything is ready. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams and dignitaries and the press as well and I hope you guys come to see what wonderful arrangements we have in Pakistan," added the former captain of the Pakistan national team.”

There will be a total of 15 matches in the tournament with India set to play all of their matches in Lahore.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.