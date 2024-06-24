IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill to lead India on T20I tour of Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill with Yashasvi Jaiswal. - AFP

India have announced a 15-player squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, commencing on July 6.

Shubman Gill will captain a refreshed India side for the five-match T20I series following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are the only two players from the main squad for the T20 World Cup.

Reserves from the T20 World Cup touring party such as Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed also feature in the squad.

In addition to these familiar international names, there are maiden call-ups for Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande, all of whom had impressive seasons in the IPL 2024.

The squad has two spin options in Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, with Parag and Sharma providing part-time options.

Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed lead a strong pace attack.

Nitish Reddy, whose impressive season with Sunrisers Hyderabad caught the selectors' attention, is another pace-bowling all-rounder who has been fast-tracked.

Sanju Samson, who has yet to play a game in the T20 World Cup, will compete with Dhruv Jurel for a place in the starting XI.

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.