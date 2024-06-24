Shaheen Afridi to earn hefty amount despite not playing in The Hundred 2024

Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket in a T20 World Cup 2024 match. — ICC

Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi will earn a hefty amount in The Hundred 2024 despite refusing to participate in this year’s edition due to his family commitments, reported The Telegraph on Monday.

Afridi was re-signed by Welsh Fire for the 2024 edition in the £100,000 category for the competition, the second-highest band after he represented the franchise in the 2023 edition where he bagged six wickets.

Afridi will earn £5,000 from the competition as all the players who signed for the competition will be receiving five percent of their contracts in exchange for their image rights. The players are eligible to keep this part of the contract despite pulling out of the tournament which is why the Pakistani pacer will earn the money.

The 24-year-old will not be facing any kind of sanction from pulling out of the league and participating in the Global T20 League as he will, once again, be free to be drafted for next year’s edition.

However, his withdrawal did one damage to Welsh Fire as they ended up wasting one of their two slots for players at £100,000 which is the second-highest price band in the competition.

Shaheen Afridi was among the seven Pakistani players who signed up for the Global T20 Canada league which is set to begin from July 25 and will be played till August 11.

Afridi decided to opt out of The Hundred 2024 because the Global T20’s window is much shorter and the left-arm pacer will get more family time, it was revealed by Telegraph Sport earlier.