Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi decides to improve quality of domestic cricket

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the meeting. — Screengrab/PCB

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has decided to improve the quality of domestic cricket while also approving the plan to promote it as well.

Naqvi, who was elected Chairman PCB unopposed, is determined to improve the quality of domestic cricket as it is essential to compete at the level of modern-day cricket.

A three-hour-long meeting took place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore which was presided by Naqvi.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza, Selection Committee Analyst Bilal Afzal, Directors International Cricket Usman Wahla and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

“Quality domestic cricket will be promoted at all levels and tournaments will be organised with consistency from club to national level,” said Naqvi during the meeting. “The best coaches will train new talent to improve their skills and the players will be promoted further on the basis of performance, fitness and merit.

“The promotion of quality domestic cricket will help in closing the gap with international cricket.”

The standard of coaching will also be increased for domestic cricket and a “master” coach will be appointed to train the coaches in domestic circle. To make their way to the national team, the players will have to participate in domestic cricket.

“The players will get selected only on the basis of fitness and merit, and there will not be a little compromise on these things,” Naqvi added. “We would have to work on an urgent basis to introduce new talent [to the world].

“Investing in new talent will boost cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results.”

In the meeting, the structure of domestic cricket in India, New Zealand, Australia and England was also discussed.