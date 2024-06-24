IND vs AUS: Harbhajan issues Kohli warning ahead of crucial T20 World Cup game

Harbhajan Singh (left) and Virat Kohli (right) - AFP

India’s Virat Kohli has been on a slump in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as he has failed to score big in the event.



India has played five games in the T20 World Cup and Kohli has scored only 66 runs in those games. In the group stage, he managed scores of 1,4 and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA respectively. As India progressed to the Super 8 round, Kohli got out of his slump a bit with scores of 24 and 37 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

India’s skipper, Rohit Sharma has been out of form in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well with scores of 52, 13, 3, 8 and 23. The Rohit-Kholi have been futile as openers for India and there have been calls to change the batting openers.

Despite Kohli’s ongoing drought of runs and criticism from fans and experts, former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh believes Kohli will score big in India’s last Super 8 game against Australia today at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

"Ever since Virat has come to the Caribbean, the ball has been meeting the middle of his bat. While he hasn't got those big scores, what you should see in T20s is whether the 20s and 30s have made the impact. We know that once he is set, he can score big and hopefully, that will come against Australia," Harbhajan stated while talking on an Indian sports channel.

Harbhajan also warned Rohit Sharma and Co. Of Australia’s Travis Head stating that he has given a tough time to India previously.

"Travis Head has already given India a lot of headaches. Initially, he used to play a lot on just the off-side, but of late he has also added shots on the on-side. However, India needs to keep it stump-to-stump with him as he doesn't commit too forward. They can try and hit the top of off-stump or middle stump and can afford to bowl fuller, inviting Head to come on the front foot a lot more," he added.