T20 World Cup: What's on Indian cricketers minds ahead of of Pak vs Ind clash?

Indian players express their feelings ahead of Pak vs Ind clash. -Instagram/virat.kohli/rohitsharma45/rishabpant

The long-awaited blockbuster match of Pakistan vs India is scheduled to be staged under the lights of Nassau County International Stadium, New York, today.

Meanwhile, ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2024, Star Sports posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which several stars of the Men in Blue have shared their thoughts on the importance and excitement of the match.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli said game does not know which team is playing on the park.

“For me its as simple as knowing that the game does not know which team is playing on the park, we are different countries, we have different jerseys, but the game only knows the basics and you reap the rewards of hard work.

It’s the environment within the stadium that elevates your performances differently, and that happens in the case when we play against Pakistan,” right-handed batter said.