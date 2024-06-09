PAK vs IND: ‘Toss will be very crucial,’ Aakash Chopra warns ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra considers that the toss plays a very crucial role in Pak-Ind clash. -BCCI

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra considers that the toss plays a very crucial role in the mega-blockbuster fixture between Pakistan and India today at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma have already won their inaugural match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on Wednesday at the Nassau County International Stadium by 8 wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have faced a major defeat in their first match against the USA in a Super Over tie on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

According to the cricket commentator, the Men in Blue might maintain their record this time as well, as they have already won six of seven T20I matches against Pakistan. However, he also believes that after losing to the USA, Pakistan might bounce back in the forthcoming match.

"There will be pressure (on both teams). Pakistan are generally a dangerous side when they're wounded, and that's exactly how they're right now after losing to the USA. If they lose to India, their campaign will be as good as over. You've got to be really careful. The toss will be very crucial on this (New York) surface, but I still feel that India should start as favourites because our team is a lot better than theirs," Chopra told IANS on the eve of the mega-blockbuster fixture.

Moreover, he believes that the all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s dual role in batting and bowling will be very impactful for the champions of 2007.

"There will be a lot more focus on Indian bowlers as the conditions are favourable for them. Hardik Pandya could be the trump card player with the ball and with the bat," Chopra added.

Meanwhile, aside from their victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai, Pakistan had never defeated India in any World Cup match, whether in the T20 or ODI formats.