Pakistan volleyball team’s ranking improves amid AVC Challenge Cup

Pakistan volleyball team improved its ranking after qualifying for the final of the ongoing AVC Challenge Cup in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Saturday.

Pakistan jumped two spots to 47 in the FIVB World Rankings after a 3-1 win in the semi-final against Korea yesterday.

Pakistan will face Qatar, who are ranked 21st, in the final today. The match between Pakistan and Qatar will start at 9:00pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

Pakistan’s match against Korea began with both teams showcasing their skills and determination. The first set was a closely contested battle, but Pakistan edged out South Korea with a 25-22 victory, setting the tone for an intense encounter.

Korea fought back valiantly in the second set, managing to level the match with a narrow 26-24 win.

However, Pakistan regained their momentum in the third set, once again taking the lead with a 25-22 victory, inching closer to securing their place in the final.

The fourth set mirrored the intensity of the previous sets, with both teams exchanging powerful attacks and solid defenses. Ultimately, Pakistan clinched the set 25-22, sealing their 3-1 victory and advancing to the final of the AFC Challenge Cup.

Remember, Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament. They bagged 3-2 over Vietnam in the quarter-final.

In the first match of the tournament, the Pakistan Volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 with scorelines of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21.

In the second match, Pakistan defeated Thailand 25-22, 25-14 and 25-21 and topped the Group B.

Pakistan have now won 13 matches in a row under new coach Ruben Wolochin.