West Indies pummel Uganda in T20 World Cup match

Akeal Hosein struck on the second ball of the chase. - ICC

West Indies thumped Uganda by a massive margin of 134 runs on Sunday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a target of 174 runs, Uganda were bundled out for only 39 runs, the joint-lowest team total in the men's T20 World Cup, in 12 overs. The Netherlands were also dismissed for the same score against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowled a sensational spell as he claimed five wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. He also bagged the award for Player of the Match.

"I think I needed this. In the nets and in the previous series, I felt the ball was coming out good but I was just not getting the rewards," Hosein said after the match.

"I think it is a lot of hard work. When you get success, guys are going to study you and have a plan. You always have to stay a step ahead. For me, it is just about trying to react to what the surface is doing and planning it out. Even if the ball is going both ways, you cannot do much if you don't plan. So, it is about planning the over well. I am happy to bowl wherever the team needs me."



Hosein became the first West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a men's T20 World Cup innings.



Alzarri Joseph also chipped in with two wickets for six runs in three overs.



Only tailender Juma Miyagi could get into double figures for Uganda with 13 unbeaten runs in 20 balls.



Earlier, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first against Uganda. Batting first, the Windies scored 173-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Johnson Charles top-scored with 44 runs in 42 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Andre Russell played a quick cameo of 30 runs in 17 balls, which included six fours.



Uganda captain Brian Masaba was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-31 in four overs.



Windies, who were playing their second match, began their campaign with a victory against Papua New Guinea (PNG) but it wasn't a convincing one.

Uganda, on the other hand, lost by 125 runs against Afghanistan but a spirited performance in their next match against PNG helped them bag their first-ever T20 World Cup win.

Both teams did not make any changes to their lineup for this match.

Teams:

Uganda XI: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.