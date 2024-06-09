PAK vs IND: Rashid Latif suggests one change in Pakistan team for T20 World Cup clash

Rashid Latif while speaking on his Youtube channel. - Caught Behind.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif suggested one change in the Pakistan team for the match against India on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Ex-wicketkeeper-batter named his playing XI on X, formerly Twitter, where he included all-rounder Imad Wasim in place of Azam Khan.

Rashid Latif's playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Remember, Pakistan got a major boost ahead of the match against India as their key all-rounder Imad Wasim was declared fit to play by their head coach Gary Kirsten.

"Imad Wasim will be available for the match against India,” Kirsten confirmed in a presser on Saturday.

It must be noted Pakistan lost to the United States (USA) in their T20 World Cup opener after a thrilling Super Over as they struggled greatly with the bat.

Mohammad Amir took the ball in the Super Over and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 in reply, the Men in Green could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

The loss has put Pakistan at crossroads and the game against India is of significant importance as a loss in New York tomorrow would greatly put their chances of qualifying for Super Eight in danger.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.