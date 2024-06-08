Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash could be affected by rain

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. — AFP

Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in one of the most anticipated matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday and rain could play spoilsport.

The match will start at 10:30am local time and according to BBC weather, light rain showers along with light winds will begin in New York from 9:00am and will continue for an hour or two.

The weather is likely to remain fine for one hour between 11:00am to 12:00pm and then the clouds could return again and a light rain shower is expected.

However, that will be the last rain spell in New York as after that, there is no prediction of rain throughout the day.

Pakistan got a major boost ahead of the match against India as their key all-rounder Imad Wasim was declared fit to play by their head coach Gary Kirsten.

"Imad Wasim will be available for the match against India,” Kirsten confirmed in a presser on Saturday.

Pakistan lost to the United States (USA) in their T20 World Cup opener after a thrilling Super Over as they struggled greatly with the bat.

Mohammad Amir took the ball in the Super Over and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 in reply, the Men in Green could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

The loss has put Pakistan at crossroads and the game against India is of significant importance as a loss in New York tomorrow would greatly put their chances of qualifying for Super Eight in danger.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.