PAK vs IND: Fawad Alam backs Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam to perform against India

Fawad Alam played for Pakistan in 81 international matches. — AFP

Fawad Alam is confident that pacer Mohammad Amir and captain Babar Azam will perform in Pakistan's upcoming match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Alam, who won the 2009 T20 World Cup with Pakistan, is backing Amir to redeem himself after conceding 17 overs in the Super Over in the first match against the United States (US). However, before the Super Over, the left-armer only conceded 25 runs in four overs and also bagged a wicket.

"I feel Mohammad Amir will redeem himself and give a match-winning performance against India alongside captain Babar who has had a pretty decent record against them," Alam said while talking to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

"Based on that super over, you can't blame Amir. He is not the same bowler as he was four years back. He has been playing cricket in different leagues and is still Pakistan's best and most experienced bowler," he added.

The all-rounder then named two Indian players who could become a real problem for Pakistan. Alam warned the Green Shirts to be wary of Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as both are important players in India.

"Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact for India in the game because of their experience and also the quality of both of them. They can easily take the game away from Pakistan," Alam said. "As a team, India is well-balanced, and it will be really hard to get past them.”

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.