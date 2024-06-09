T20 World Cup: Australia thump rivals England by 36 runs

Marcus Stoinis celebrates Will Jacks wicket. - ICC

Australia bagged their second T20 World Cup 2024 win after they beat rivals England by 36 runs in match No.17 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Aussies restricted the defending champions to 165/6 after scoring 201/7. This is Australia's first win over England in T20 World Cup since 2007.

England had a powerful start from their openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, providing a blistering 73-run stand.

Salt played an aggressive and entertaining innings, scoring 37 runs off 23 balls, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 160.86. His innings came to an end by Adam Zampa, who clean bowled him on the first ball of his spell.

Captain Buttler anchored the innings with a superb knock. He scored 42 runs off 27 balls, powered by 5 fours and 2 sixes. His knock was also cut short by Zampa.

The Aussies then had a grip on the defending champions by bowling economical overs. Will Jacks (10) and Jonny Bairstow (7) couldn't trouble the scorers much.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali looked to make a mark but he became a victim of Pat Cummins in the 16th over. He made 15-ball 25.

English batters couldn't play aggressively as Aussies bowlers were dominating with their variations.

Cummins was the best bowler for the 2021 champions, securing figures of 2/23 while Zampa finished with 2/28.

Earlier, England put Australia into bat first after winning the toss and the openers, Travis Head and David Warner, set the platform with 70-run stand in five overs.

Head made 18-ball 34 while Warner scored 16-ball 39. Skipper Mitchell Marsh contributed with 25-ball 35.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell made 25-ball 35 while Marcus Stoinis played a cameo 17-ball 30.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, picking 2-44. Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali bagged a wicket each.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood