PAK vs IND: Rohit Sharma aware of Pakistan's potential of bouncing back in T20 World Cup

NEW YORK: Indian captain Rohit Sharma opined Pakistan can bounce back strongly in the T20 World Cup 2024 despite their defeat against the USA on June 6 in Dallas.

The arch-rivals meet in New York on Sunday for the eighth time in the competition's history. While talking in a presser ahead of the game against the Men in Green, Rohit stated Pakistan played the final in the T20 World Cup 2022 despite losing to Zimbabwe.

"This is the special nature of T20 cricket – anything can happen. Even in the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, but it was eventually Pakistan in the final as well. If the opposition lost the last match, that doesn't mean they will lose again or play badly. will surely have analysed their mistakes," he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit stressed that they need to play their best cricket.

"No matter the pitch or the opponent, we have to play our best cricket. We have discussed the game plan for the match against Pakistan and we will play according to the situation.

"The team is full of experienced players, and we expect the best from them. We cannot rely on just one or two players; all eleven have to play their part," he added.

India played two matches at Nassau International County Cricket Stadium - a warm-up and their first game against Ireland but Rohit thinks conditions will be the same for both teams.

"In New York, the conditions and opportunities will be the same for both teams. We have been here for just six or seven days; this is not our home ground," he added.

"The team that plays well will win; it doesn't matter who arrived in New York first: Rohit Sharma. We don’t know what the wicket will be like," he added.

It must be noted India are coming into the match on the back of a win against Ireland in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan team suffered a demoralising Super Over loss against the United States on Thursday in their first match.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of India.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.