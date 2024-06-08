PAK vs IND: Chris Gayle predicts winner of T20 World Cup clash

Former West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle - AFP

Two-time T20 World Cup winner, Chris Gayle revealed his favourites of the most anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Gayle, who is nicknamed asUniverse Boss, thinks that India are definitely in the driver’s seat for the match and is more likely to win the contest than Pakistan. However, he also agreed that it is a World Cup match and anything can happen.

"India are in the driver's seat, definitely a more relaxed seat. But this is India vs Pakistan at a World Cup, so you can take nothing for granted," Gayle told ICC.

Gayle also gave the reason behind his pick saying that the defeat against the USA has put Pakistan on a weak pedestal in the T20 World Cup 2024, “Their (Pakistan) backs are up against the wall and coming off a loss like that straight into playing a team like India, who traditionally have the upper hand in these games, is a huge challenge."

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistan lost their T20 World Cup opener against the USA on June 6 in a chilling super-over where they were outclassed by the hosting cricket team.

Just like everyone else, the surprising result also affected Gayle, "Like the rest of the cricketing world, I was gripped by the USA's victory over Pakistan. It is a huge result which is not only incredible for them but massive for cricket as a whole.

The former superstar also added that the match was the day the T20 World Cup officially started, “You always expect a few upsets at World Cups and having started well by beating Canada, USA put Pakistan under the pump for pretty much the whole game. I think it marks the day the World Cup really started.”

Pakistan led by Babar Azam will face India led by Rohit Sharma on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. India will be coming in fresh with a win under their belt against Ireland putting them in a clearer and relaxed mindset whereas Pakistan will be under pressure to make the most of the match against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup 2024.