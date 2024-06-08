Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open after win over Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the French Open trophy. — AFP

Iga Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini in the French Open women’s singles final at the Philippe Chatrier Court on Saturday, June 8 with the scores of 6-2 and 6-1.



Swiatek became the first women's tennis player to win three consecutive French Open titles since 2007 when Justine Henin won her third.

She also became the third women tennis player in the Open Era to win three consecutive titles of the French Open. Monica Seles 1990, 1991 and 1992 and Henin 2005, 2006 and 2007 were the predecessors.

Swiatek joined Henin, Steffi Graff and Chris Evert who have won four, six and seven French Open titles and becomes the fourth in history to win four women's singles at the Roland Garros. She won her first title in 2020 in Paris. At 23 years of age, Swiatek is also the youngest in history to achieve the feat.

Swiatek has been undefeated in Paris since 2021 and has won 34 of her 36 matches, with 21 consecutive wins. A record matched only by Seles and Evert.

In the match, Paolini could not get rid of Swiatek’s undeterred lead after her lead of 2-1 in the first set vanished as Swiatek claimed her fifth Grand Slam title. The Italian had 15 unforced errors in the match and could not find a way back into the contest.

For Paolini, she was appearing in her first major final in her career. She had reached the final stage after she defeated Mirra Andreeva with sets of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4.

She will now play in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday as she partners with Sara Errani against the pair of Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.