WATCH: 'Consider Sharma, Kohli as your friends': Indian fans make unique request to Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi with fans at streets of New York. - X/Farid Khan

Shaheen Afridi engaged with several Indian fans in New York on 8 June, a day before Pakistan’s crucial 2024 T20 World Cup Group A match against arch-rivals India.

The match, set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, is a must-win for the ‘Men in Green’ as they lost their tournament opener to the USA in a thrilling Super Over a couple of days ago.

While taking a stroll through the streets of New York, Shaheen encountered numerous overenthusiastic Indian fans.

In what appeared to be a friendly interaction with fans, Shaheen was left in stitches after an Indian supporter jokingly requested the speedster to go easy on Team India's batting greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The fan can be heard saying: “Rohit aur Virat ko apne ache dost samjho.” (Consider Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as your close friends).

Remember, Shaheen didn't have a good outing against the USA where he returned with wicketless figures of 0-33



According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official website, standard and premium tickets, ranging from $300 to $400, have been sold out for the Pakistan-India match.

However, tickets are still available in Diamond Club, Cabanas, Corner Clubs and Premium Club Lounge North.

Tickets in the Diamond Club are the most expensive as they cost $10,000. Meanwhile, tickets for the other stands are available at a price range between $2,500 and $3,000.

Fans can buy tickets for the match on the ICC’s official website, which has a ticketing tab on its homepage.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 34,000 and a full house is likely on Sunday.