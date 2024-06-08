Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 pitch condition

A view of Nassau County Cricket Stadium. - ICC

Pakistan will face India in a high-profile T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India are coming into the match on the back of a win against Ireland in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team suffered a demoralising Super Over loss against the United States on Thursday in their first match.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of India.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

India vs Pakistan pitch condition

There has been a massive debate on the pitches at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. Even ICC released a statement over the matter and said they are working to make the pitches better for future games.

"ICC recognised that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” ICC conveyed in the statement.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.“

In the six innings played across the three matches at the stadium, teams have only surpassed the 100-run mark twice.

The pitch played out better during the Ireland-Canada game on June 7 and is expected to get better in the Pakistan vs India.

Meanwhile, one challenge batters could faced is the slow outfield and singles and doubles can be a hard task.

On the other hand, the weather could also play a role during the game.

According to weather.com, the daytime weather in Nassau County will be considerably cloudy with occasional rain showers. The temperature will decrease with a 60 per cent chance of rain.