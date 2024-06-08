PAK vs IND: Inzamam suggests one change in Pakistan team for T20 World Cup match

Inzamam speaks during a press conference. - PCB

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suggested one change in the Pakistan team for the match against India on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The former batter said that Pakistan should try Abrar Ahmed instead of Shadab Khan, who has struggled to perform in the recent past.

“My advice to the Pakistan team would be to replace Shadab Khan with Abrar Ahmed. We should not think about increasing our batting depth because if six batters aren’t doing anything, then the seventh will also will not be able to make a big difference,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“Shadab is a good cricketer but his main role is to take wickets but he isn’t able to do that at the moment. If Shadab had taken wickets in the match against USA, things could have been different for Pakistan,” he added.

Inzamam also said that a win against India will bolster Pakistan’s chances of going deep in the World Cup.

“We need to improve our performance and, if we win the crucial match against India, it will become easier for us to progress in the tournament,” he concluded.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official website, standard and premium tickets, ranging from $300 to $400, have been sold out for the Pakistan-India match.

However, tickets are still available in Diamond Club, Cabanas, Corner Clubs and Premium Club Lounge North.

Tickets in the Diamond Club are the most expensive as they cost $10,000. Meanwhile, tickets for the other stands are available at a price range between $2,500 and $3,000.

Fans can buy tickets for the match on the ICC’s official website, which has a ticketing tab on its homepage.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 34,000 and a full house is likely on Sunday.