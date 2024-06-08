Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 match prediction

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. - AFP

Pakistan will face India in a high-profile T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Sunday.

India are coming into the match on the back of a win against Ireland in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan team suffered a demoralising Super Over loss against the United States on Thursday in their first match.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of India.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

India vs Pakistan match prediction

Bearing in mind the team combination and recent form, India are likely to win the match against Pakistan.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official website, standard and premium tickets, ranging from $300 to $400, have been sold out.

However, tickets are still available in Diamond Club, Cabanas, Corner Clubs and Premium Club Lounge North.

Tickets in the Diamond Club are the most expensive as they cost $10,000. Meanwhile, tickets for the other stands are available at a price range between $2,500 and $3,000.

Fans can buy tickets for the match on the ICC’s official website, which has a ticketing tab on its homepage.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 34,000 and a full house is likely on Sunday.