Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2024 match can fetch $4,800 a second

Pakistan and India are traditional rivals. - ICC

Global firms are spending heavily on advertising for the highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan, tapping into the spending power of the South Asian diaspora, according to Bloomberg.

The rival countries are set to play each other on June 9 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a venue erected in three months using modular stands from the Formula 1 Grand Prix arena in Las Vegas.

The tournament is being held in the US for the first time ever, and games will also be played in Caribbean nations.

The clash has added significance given Pakistan on Thursday fell to a shock defeat to the US, a major boost to the host nation playing in their first ever World Cup and ranked 18th in the world behind Nepal and the UAE.

Ad slots for the game could sell for as much as $48,000 for 10 seconds, said Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory, which provides sports valuation services. “The India-Pakistan game always commands a premium.”

A 10-second slot for India games would be fetching about $24,000 on average, he added. In comparison, a Super Bowl ad is a reported $6.5 million for 30 seconds, and about £400,000 ($511,000) for 30 seconds during the 2022 football World Cup for UK advertising.

The matches have also been scheduled to coincide with peak viewership hours in South Asian countries. For example, the India-Pakistan match will be played at 10:30 am in New York on Sunday, when it will be evening in India.