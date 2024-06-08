Alexander Zverev settles assault case, says he’s innocent

Brenda Patea (L) and Alexander Zverev. - Instagram/brendapatea/alexzverev123

The World’s no.4 Alexander Zverev was hit with a penalty order and fine of €450,000 for physically abusing his girlfriend Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of his child. The incident happened in Berlin last October.

His former girlfriend alleged him for physically abusing her and damaging her health as well at a Berlin apartment back in May 2020.

Nevertheless, the proceedings have now been discontinued, with a judge confirming the agreement between both the parties.

Zverev expressed relief in a recent press conference following his victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. Addressing the journalists, Zverev firmly stated the desire to move on from this issue.

“I told you so from the start. I told everybody. I’m happy that it’s over,” Zverev said in his press conference after beating Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

“Yeah, nothing else more to say. That’s it. Four years. I’m happy about that.

“That’s what dropping the case is. That is innocence. They’re not going to drop the case if you’re guilty at the end of the day. I don’t know what translations you have, but that’s what it means.

“Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody (all journalists).”

Additionally, the lawyers of both the parties expressed their opinions over the settlement of the issue.

“We are happy that an agreement has been reached,” Katharina Dierlamm, one of Zverev’s criminal defense lawyers, said.

“This is for the good of the child that they have together, so it has the chance to grow up without conflict,” Katharina added.

“We applied for the settlement. The daughter was really suffering. So now they can both look to the future and get on with their lives. We ended this deal with [the feeling] that people should stop throwing things at each other,” Patea’s lawyer Kristin Hartmann told DW.

Moreover, as part of the settlement, Zverev has agreed to pay a court fee of €200,000 ($218,000) among which €150,000 will be given to the state and rest €50,000 will be used for charitable causes.

Zverev is all set to compete against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the French Open, where he seeks his first Grand Slam title.