T20 World Cup: Pakistan face practice challenges ahead of India clash

Pakistan team will be practicing at the Cantiague Park. -AFP

The Green Shirts will not be able to practice at Nassau County International Stadium before their match against India on Sunday (June 9).

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their T20 match against arch-rivals India at the Nassau stadium in New York at 7:30pm PST.



Before that, the national side will be practicing at the Cantiague Park in New York between 12:30 to 3:30pm local time.



It is important to note that the Indian side has played a match at the venue against Ireland and is better aware of the pitch condition than Green Shirts.

Moreover, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has vowed to address concerns regarding the pitch at the NY stadium ahead of the June 9 match after criticism.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

Additionally, India and Pakistan have played seven matches in the T20 World Cups against each other, with India winning five while Pakistan won only one match back in 2021. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie.



Pakistan desperately need a win after their major loss to the United States. They willl be facing Canada on Tuesday (June 11) at the same place after playing against Men in Blue.

Pakistan's upcoming matches

Pakistan vs India — June 9 (New York)

Pakistan vs Canada — June 11 (New York)

Pakistan vs Ireland — June 13 (Lauderhill)

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.