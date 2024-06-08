T20 World Cup 2024: Amid upsets, here is how Pakistan can make a comeback in the tournament

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan were part of the drama in Dallas. - ICC

KARACHI: Following the major defeat faced by Pakistan against the USA on Thursday (June 6), Afghanistan defeated New Zealand by 84 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Guyana today.

Additionally, Canada defeated Ireland yesterday in another upset as well. Both of these teams are in Pakistan's Group as well.

With upsets coming thick and fast, Pakistan need to buckle up and bring their 'A' game to table in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan's campaign got off to a poor start as they were defeated by the USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, by 5 runs.



Meanwhile, the new emerging team of the T20 World Cup 2024, the USA is leading in the Group A table, followed by India, while Pakistan stand fourth in the table. The USA might qualify for the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Canada and Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan have faced a lot of defeats, with one against Ireland in the three-match series by 5 wickets, two against England in the four-match series, and against the USA in their inaugural match of the T20 World Cup.

In order to win this tournament, Pakistan should focus on team-work, proper planning, and setting up their batting line accordingly.

Additionally, former players were also dissatisfied with the team’s performance and urged the team to play well.

"Pakistan are an immensely talented team but when all forces are pulling in different directions you end up with sheer panic and finger-pointing. Today, case in point," Tom Moody wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, Waqar Younis said: “USA grounded Pakistan in their opening game. History’s been registered. Pakistan looked exhausted and helpless in the field. Congrats USA for a thumping victory."

Pakistan will be facing their biggest rivals India on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Stadium, New York, Canada on Tuesday (June 11) at the same place, and will also play Ireland on Sunday (June 16) at the Central Broward Park, Florida.

To stay in the tournament, the green shirts need to step up and win all of their forthcoming matches but the first hurdle is playing against India as they have always been a burden and pressure for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.