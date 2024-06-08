India vs Pakistan tickets: How to buy, prices, availability ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 blockbuster

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. - AFP

India will face traditional rivals Pakistan in an eagerly-anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The tickets for the India-Pakistan match are in high demand ahead of the encounter on June 9.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official website, standard and premium tickets, ranging from $300 to $400, have been sold out.

However, tickets are still available in Diamond Club, Cabanas, Corner Clubs and Premium Club Lounge North.

Tickets in the Diamond Club are the most expensive as they cost $10,000. Meanwhile, tickets for the other stands are available at a price range between $2,500 and $3,000.

Fans can buy tickets for the match on the ICC’s official website, which has a ticketing tab on its homepage.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 34,000 and a full house is likely on Sunday.

It must be noted that Pakistan desperately need a win after their shocking loss to the United States on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against Pakistan since they have already beaten Ireland in their opening match.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of India.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

Ahead of the eighth outing between the two sides in T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is eager to perform for India in a high-tension match.

“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” Pandya told Star Sports.

“It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history.

“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, a lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt.

“So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us.”