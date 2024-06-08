India vs Pakistan match time during T20 World Cup 2024

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly-anticipated clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Pakistan desperately need a win after their shocking loss to the United States on Thursday.
Meanwhile, India will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against Pakistan since they have already beaten Ireland in their opening match.
Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma will be in charge of India.
Local: 10:30am
GMT: 2:30pm
PST: 7:30pm
IST: 8:00pm
India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.
The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.
Ahead of the eighth outing between the two sides in T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is eager to perform for India in a high-tension match.
“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” Pandya told Star Sports.
“It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history.
“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, a lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt.
“So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us.”
