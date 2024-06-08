SL vs BAN: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup thriller

Bangladesh congregate after Pathum Nissanka's dismissal. - ICC

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling match on Saturday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas.



Chasing a target of 125 runs, Bangladesh reached home in the 19th over for the loss of eight wickets.

At one stage it seemed that Bangladesh will chase down the target comfortably but Sri Lanka made a comeback by reducing the batting side from 91-3 to 113-8.

However, Mahmudullah held his nerves to take Bangladesh over the line by scoring 16 runs in 13 balls.



Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 40 runs in 20 balls with the help of four maximums and a four. Litton Das also contributed 36 runs.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming figures of 4-18 in four overs.



Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

Batting first, Sri Lanka could only muster 124-9 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka were 100-3 in 14 overs and looked set to post a competitive total on the board. However, Bangladesh's bowlers picked up a flurry of wickets to restrict the batting side to a low total.

Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain, who bagged the award for Player of the match, claimed three wickets each for Bangladesh and were the pick of the bowlers.



Opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with 47 runs in 28 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.



Bangladesh are playing their first match in the tournament, whereas Sri Lanka would look to bounce back after their opening match defeat against South Africa.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib