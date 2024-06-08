NZ vs AFG: Afghanistan humble New Zealand in T20 World Cup match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 80 runs in 56 balls. - ICC

Afghanistan outclassed New Zealand by 84 runs on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, New Zealand were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Captain Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi were the chief destroyers with the ball for Afghanistan after claiming four wickets each.

Only two New Zealand batters, Glenn Phillips (18 off 18) and Matt Henry (12 off 17), could get into doubles figures.

“One of the greatest performances from us in T20I cricket against a big team. It is a great team effort. The way Ibrahim and Gurbaz started again…the wicket was not easy. They did not throw away their wickets in overs 7-10. Great win for Afghanistan and it is a privilege to be leading this side and winning against NZ,” Rashid said after the match.

“Anything around 160-170, with the bowling unit we have, we will give tough competition to the opposition, as long as we hit the right areas consistently. The spinners and especially the seamers, the way Nabi bowled the second over - that gave us a sign the ball was turning. The skill we have as a bowling unit, if we use that, it will be hard for the opposition to score 160,” he added.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 159-6 in their allotted 20 overs with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 80 runs in 56 balls. He struck five fours and as many sixes.

Ibrahim Zadran also chipped in with 44 runs in 41 balls.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with figures of 2-22 in four overs.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand were playing their first match in the event, while Afghanistan beat Uganda in their tournament opener.

In Group C, Afghanistan now have two wins in as many matches during the tournament and have one foot in the Super 8 stage of the event.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.