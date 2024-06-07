ENG vs AUS going to be an exciting spectacle, says Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow plays a shot -- AFP

The England cricket team will play against Australia on June 8 at the Kensington Oval Barbados in the T20 World Cup 2024.



It will be England’s second match in the T20 World Cup 2024 however, their first game against Scotland was washed out due to rain after just 10 overs of play.

The match was restricted to 10 overs a side but the rain was so harsh and consistent that the game had to be called off.

The no-result game against Scotland makes England’s upcoming games much more important for the defending champions’ survival in the tournament and it just so happens that they will try out their luck against Australia before they play against Oman and Namibia on June 13 and June 15 respectively.

England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is striving to start England’s T20 World Cup journey with a win but he also understands that a win is a win, whether it be against a strong team or an inexperienced team.

"A win is a win, it doesn't derail us either way. We know we've got to win more games than we lose in tournament cricket. A win puts you in a position in the group which is obviously more favourable, but the other two games that we've got post this are must-win games anyway,” said Bairstow as quoted by ESPN.

“England versus Australia is always a great occasion. Two very good teams going toe-to-toe. It’s going to be an exciting spectacle.

“Hopefully it will be a fantastic atmosphere like it always is in Barbados and the best side will come out on top,” the wicketkeeper-batter added.

Earlier, David Warner had talked with Cricket Australia and stated that England are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, "They're the reigning champions, we have to respect that. We have to come out here and be on our game. It'll be great to get momentum and get one up on them because you just never know in these pool games.”

The last time England and Australia were scheduled to play in a T20 World Cup was back in 2022 and the match was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams also played in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup and England came out on top with an eight-wicket win.