Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Preview, match time, squads and prediction of T20 World Cup match

Angelo Mathews (R) and Shakib Al Hasan will meet once again. — AFP

Bangladesh are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the match against Sri Lanka which will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.



Sri Lanka are coming off a disappointing defeat against South Africa in their first match of the tournament where the Islanders were bundled out for just 77 runs, their lowest total in T20Is, and the Proteas chased the target without any problem. Furthermore, they are facing trouble in travel and accommodation.

Sri Lanka, along with the Netherlands, are the only teams scheduled to play their first-round matches at four different venues: New York, Dallas, Florida, and St Lucia and they are not appreciating how things have been made difficult for them.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the T20 World Cup and Najmal Hossain Shanto would want his team to take advantage of an already derailed Sri Lankan. The Tigers suffered a T20I series defeat against the USA just before the commencement of the tournament and a win against the Islanders would be the perfect way to start their campaign.

Bangladesh are led by Shanto, a young energetic captain who will have the support of experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah. While Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the Lankans.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match timings

Local time: 8:30pm (June 7)

GMT: 12:30am (June 8)

PST: 5:30am (June 8)

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Prediction:

Sri Lanka are already tired from their hectic travelling schedule while Bangladesh have not yet played a match in the tournament. Taking fitness and other important aspects into consideration, Bangladesh might emerge as the winners.