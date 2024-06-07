French Open: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner, paves his way to final

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will play the final of the French Open - AFP

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in the 2024 French Open semi-final with sets of 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on June 7, Friday at the Court Philippe Chartier.



Alcaraz fell behind a full set twice but kept himself spurring against Sinner – who will be the new No. 1 in the World but will not be able to play the final of the French Open – and led the decider set throughout.

Alcaraz has now reached the final of the French Open for the first time and at 21 years old, he is the youngest man in history to reach finals on all surfaces (Hard court, grass court and clay). The record was previously held by Andre Agassi who was 22 when he achieved the feat.

This was the longest match of Alcaraz’s French Open also known as Roland Garros career and he was not troubled by the fact that it was his friend Sinner troubling him.

“The toughest matches I have played in my short career have been against Jannik,” Alcaraz said after the match.

“You have to find the joy in suffering. That’s the key, even more here on clay in Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets.

“You have to fight, you have to suffer, as I told to my team many, many times, you have to enjoy suffer.”

Alcaraz’s opponent for the final of the Grand Slam will be revealed after the second semi-final of the Roland Garros played between Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

Zverev and Ruud, are both itching to grab their first Grand Slam title. Alcaraz will potentially become the eighth tennis player in the Open Era to win both Wimbledon and the French Open.