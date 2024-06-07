T20 World Cup: Ian Bishop backs Pakistan after tragic loss against USA

Cricket commentator and expert, Ian Bishop - AFP

Pakistan cricket team lost its T20 World Cup 2024 opener against a relatively inexperienced USA side on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas which has increased their troubles.



However, renowned commentator Ian Bishop came forward with a positive message for the team and Pakistan’s fans.

Bishop took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote “Spirits up Pakistan. You know that when your team is good, they can be extremely good. Keep the faith.”

Before Pakistan began its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Bishop had urged the team to change its template and opening pair.

"So, the experience of Babar and Riwan, they probably will go back there. But again, that's a template that needs to change with those two players who I think from what we've seen T20 cricket going to even in a World Cup of challenging pitches, need to shift another gear up in the way they approach their batting,” he had said.

The winner of Saturday's match was decided through a Super Over where the national side was again outclassed by the USA.



Pakistan had posted a total of 159 and the USA levelled the score on the last ball of the innings and took the match into the Super Over where Babar Azam sent Mohammad Amir to bowl and the pacer gave away seven wides as Aaron Jones scored 11 runs, a total of 18 runs.

Pakistan could only score 13 runs in reply despite USA's Saurabh Netravalkar giving away six extra runs. In the super over, Iftikhar Ahmed scored four runs on three balls and got out. Shadab Khan replaced Iftikhar and scored three runs. Fakhar Zaman didn’t get to play a single ball.

The team faced backlash from cricket fans and experts from all over the world upon losing on what was supposed to be an easy and smooth win for the team.

After this horrendous defeat, Pakistan is now set to play against arch-rivals India on June 9, Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.