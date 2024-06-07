T20 World Cup: David Warner urges everyone to respect 'champions' England

David Warner of Australia - AFP

Australia will play against England on June 8 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.



David Warner, who played the last Ashes of his career in 2023, is set to play in potentially one of his last World Cup matches against England on June 8.

Talking to Cricket Australia (CA), Warner stated that the competition with England in the Ashes is different than their fixture in the T20 World Cup.

"I know everyone talks about the rivalry of the Ashes but this is Twenty20 cricket," said Warner.



"They're the reigning champions, we have to respect that. We have to come out here and be on our game. It'll be great to get momentum and get one up on them because you just never know in these pool games,” the Australian maestro added.

Warner also revealed the plan to tackle both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood playing together as the two pacers troubled Australia in the 2019 and 2023 Ashes respectively and there is no denying that together, they will be a threat to Australia in the T20 World Cup.

"You just use their pace," said Warner. "Test cricket, they set different fields, [bowl] different balls. In T20 cricket, you only have to get half an edge on it and it can go. There's a fair difference."

Warner also discussed the pitches and conditions of West Indies’ grounds saying, "I'm not shocked," he said. "I've played CPL here in 2018. I've played a lot of cricket over here. They're all the same.

"The variation in bounce is the one that surprises you because, when they pitch the ball on that eight-metre length, your natural instinct is to pull it. You have to go back to targeting straight, backing yourself and if it does bounce [unusually], so be it."

The two teams have played one game each before the highly-anticipated clash on Saturday. England clashed with Scotland on June 4 but the match was washed out due to rain with just the first innings played.

The match was even shortened to 10 overs per side but the rain kept on pouring and the match was cancelled. As for Australia, they played against Oman on June 5 and won the match by 39 runs.