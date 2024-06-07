T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya excited for 'historic' PAK vs IND clash in New York

Hardik Pandya with Indian fans on the sidelines. — ICC

Hardik Pandya is excited for the historic India vs Pakistan clash which is set to be played at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9.

The archrivals have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan has won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when Babar Azam XI played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

This will be the eighth outing between the two sides and Pandya is excited to perform for India in a high-tension match as he holds a great record against Pakistan in ICC events.

“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” Pandya told Star Sports.

“It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history.”

India vs Pakistan is the biggest match in cricket due to the rivalry between both sides and there will be a lot of buzz and drama ahead of the match but Pandya insisted he will remain disciplined while focusing on his team’s goals.

“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, a lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt,” he added.

“So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us.”

Remember, Pakistan lost their first match of the World Cup against the USA after a thrilling Super Over in Dallas while India managed to defeat Ireland in a one-sided affair in New York.