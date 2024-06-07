New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Preview, match time, squads and prediction of T20 World Cup match

New Zealand will play their first match of T20 World Cup 2024. — Photosport

New Zealand will finally begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against an in form Afghanistan, in one of the best matches of Group C to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Afghanistan are in high spirits after their massive 125-run win against Uganda at the same venue. A win over the Black Caps would put them in a comfortable position to qualify for the Super Eight.

On the other hand, New Zealand most recently featured in a five-match T20I series against Pakistan but most of their players for the World Cup were engaged in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 duties. However, they managed to level the series 2-2.

Afghanistan are led by Rashid Khan, one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket, and they have batters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zardan, Mohammad Nabi and others who have turned them into a proper side that is as dangerous with the bat as they have been with the ball.

Further, the spin arsenal of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed makes Afghanistan the favourite to thrive in West Indies conditions where the pitches are usually slow and favour the bowlers.

On the other hand, New Zealand are led by experienced Kane Williamson, who led the Black Caps to the final in T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. It will be his third T20 World Cup as a skipper and the right-arm batter is aiming to lift the trophy.

The presence of batters like Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and others put New Zealand in a commendable position to do well with the bat. Meanwhile, with the ball, Williamson will have the luxury of using the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match timings

Local time: 7:30pm (June 7)

GMT: 11:30pm (June 7)

PST: 4:30am (June 8)

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Prediction:

We will go with Afghanistan continuing their great form and beating New Zealand with their bowlers dominating the Kiwis.